"Your Phone Is Spying On You" - Erik Prince developed UNPLUGGED, the First Non Trackable Phone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Patrick Bet David Podcast | ERIK PRINCE has developed UNPLUGGED. An untrackable phone on an independent platform. No spying on you. ever.
Go to http://unplugged.com
Patrick Bet-David sits down one-on-one with Blackwater founder Erik Prince as they discuss why John McAfee and other billionaires want non-traceable phones.
"Your Phone Is Spying On You" - Why John McAfee And Other Billionaires Want Non Trackable Phones
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://bit.ly/49NEKVm