See Where Illegals Get Equipped Before Traveling Through The Darien Gap

Ben Bergquam: See Where Illegals Get Equipped Before Traveling Through The Darien GapSee Where Illegals Get Equipped Before Traveling Through The Darien Gap
Ben Bergquam and Oscar El Blue show where many illegal immigrants get equipped before traveling through the Darien Gap on their way to the United States.
Comment from the views: The irony of it all, flooding a country that is embracing socialism to a country that is promoting socialism. Incredible!
#IllegalImmigration #BorderInvasion
