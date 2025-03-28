Paul's Heartbreak Over Israel Morning Manna Mar 27, 2025 - Romans 9 1 6 This is going to mess up some people's theology, 12 tribes, so if you're a member of one tribe you cant

12 tribes, so if you're a member of one tribe, you can't be a member of another tribe.

Rick and Doc continued their study of Romans, starting in chapter 9, and explored Paul's sorrow over Israel's rejection of Christ. Paul expresses deep emotional anguish for his fellow Israelites, stating he would even be willing to be accursed for their salvation. They'll unpack the distinction between physical Israel and spiritual Israel, emphasizing that actual membership in Israel is based on faith in Jesus Christ. They challenge Christian Zionist doctrine, clarifying that the promises of God are fulfilled in Christ, not in a modern political state. The episode stresses that faith, not race, determines covenant inclusion and calls believers to grieve for the lost while maintaining joy in salvation.

Topics Covered

Paul's deep sorrow and love for his fellow Israelites

The distinction between Jews, Israelites, and the twelve tribes

The spiritual meaning of Israel and its relation to faith in Christ

The misinterpretation and dangers of Christian Zionism

Fulfillment of God's promises through Jesus Christ

God's sovereignty in defining His people

Parables illustrating God's invitation to salvation beyond ethnic Israel

Scripture References

Romans 9:1 – “I say the truth in Christ, I lie not, my conscience also bearing me witness in the Holy Ghost” Romans 9:2 – “That I have great heaviness and continual sorrow in my heart” Romans 9:3 – “For I could wish that myself were accursed from Christ for my brethren” Romans 9:4 – “Who are Israelites; to whom pertaineth the adoption, and the glory, and the covenants...” Romans 9:5 – “Of whom as concerning the flesh Christ came, who is over all, God blessed for ever” Romans 9:6 – “For they are not all Israel, which are of Israel” Exodus 4:22 – “Israel is my son, even my firstborn” Hosea 11:1 – “When Israel was a child, then I loved him, and called my son out of Egypt” Matthew 22:3–9 – “The wedding is ready, but they which were bidden were not worthy... go ye therefore into the highways” Acts 15 – [Referenced regarding Paul’s mission to the Gentiles and the Jerusalem Council]

Detailed summary Here is a detailed summary of the discussion: Overview: The discussion covers the beginning of Romans chapter 9, where Paul addresses the relationship between Jews and the gospel. Paul expresses deep sorrow and anguish over his fellow Jews' rejection of Jesus as the Messiah, despite their privileged status as God's chosen people. The group explores the theological implications of this, contrasting the false teachings of Christian Zionism with the biblical perspective. Key Topics: Paul's Sincerity and Truthfulness: Paul affirms his truthfulness and integrity, appealing to Christ and the Holy Spirit to validate his words.

This sets an example for believers to speak the truth with unwavering sincerity. Paul's Grief over Jewish Rejection of Christ: Paul's heart is filled with great sorrow and unceasing anguish over his fellow Jews' rejection of Jesus.

This reflects his deep love and spiritual burden for the salvation of the Jewish people.

Paul's grief mirrors Christ's own anguish over Jerusalem's rejection of him. The Privileges and Promises Given to Israel: Paul lists six key privileges and promises given to the Israelites: adoption, glory, covenants, law, temple service, and the Messianic promises.

These highlight Israel's unique relationship and role in God's redemptive plan. The Distinction Between Physical and Spiritual Israel: Not all physical descendants of Israel are part of the true, spiritual Israel.

Membership in Israel is defined by faith in Christ, not racial heritage alone.

God's promises and covenant remain in effect, but are fulfilled through a faithful remnant who believe in Jesus. Rejecting the False Teachings of Christian Zionism: Christian Zionism's teachings about Israel's political and religious role in the end times are refuted by Paul's words.

The church, not the modern state of Israel, is the true inheritor of God's promises and covenant.

Believers are called to have a Christ-centered, rather than a politically-driven, perspective on Israel. The summary emphasizes how this passage challenges the false doctrines promoted by Christian Zionists and calls believers to a biblical understanding of God's plan of salvation for both Jews and Gentiles through faith in Christ.









