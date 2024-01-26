Create New Account
Communion with God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 24 2024
channel image
Rightly Dividing The Word
64 Subscribers
4 views
Published a month ago

Supremely Practical Message about Real Communion, The True Essence of Prayer. Critical Information: Satan Cannot Read Your Mind or Know Your Heart. God the Holy Spirit Can Commune for Us with God the Father in A Way That Totally Excludes Any Evil Spirit from Overhearing. So, To Live the Christian Life You Must Commune with God.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

