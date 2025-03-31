BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nobel prizes are satanic!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
236 views • 5 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

I was down in Boise, the chiropractor meeting, frustrated, because none of the doctors would even read the literature. And all these doctors had vaccinated their kids. Well, the reason why Plandemic matters is the first gain of function was HIV, and it was injected in every Hepatitis B vaccine since 1984, 85, whenever they came up, actually, I think it had to wait till after Ronald Reagan told Fauci and Pharma to make vaccines safer. They came to him because of all the lawsuits, the movie is 1986 The Act. So 1986theact.com you can find all about how the 1986 Act was destroyed by your government, because when all liability was removed from Pharma, it was placed right on Fauci, HHS, and all of HHS, they didn't want to do that. They wanted to poison everybody and get their Nobel Prizes, which are satanic, by the way, not of God. God is God's natural laws, is the only science. Everything else is a cult called Scientism.

Stay Awake America - Dr Judy Mikovits talk Day 1: https://rumble.com/v6rg20v-stay-awake-america-dr-judy-mikovits-talk.html

Stay Awake America Day 1 full replay: https://rumble.com/v6rdi1y-stay-awake-america-tour-march-28-29-live-from-ohio.html

Plandemic: https://plandemic.com/plandemic-1/

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

The 1986 The Act movie: 1986theact.com

Fraud in paid-for-peer reviewed litterature: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/fraud-in-paid-for-peer-reviewed-litterature

Keywords
healthnewstruthsatanicscientismnobel prizejudy mikovitsconrerencestay awake america
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy