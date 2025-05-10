© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Werder Bremen Stun RB Leipzig with Late Equalizer | Bundesliga 2025 Highlights
In a dramatic Bundesliga showdown, Werder Bremen secured a 1-1 draw against RB Leipzig! ⚽ Loïs Openda opened the scoring for Leipzig, but Marvin Ducksch's brilliant equalizer changed everything. From missed chances to late drama, this clash had it all! 📺 Watch the full recap now on News Plus Globe. 👍 Like, 💬 comment, and 🔔 subscribe for all the latest football updates!
