J6 Freedom fighters and Canadian Truckers, saving children, and New European Warriors!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom fighters around the globe will not be forgotten, though despots and dictators attempt to silence. Still those who love life will win, and the heroes and heroines WHO stand up to Tyranny will be the Davids who, with GOD, bring the Goliaths down. God is with us - Emmanuel - and will win against all evil in the end.