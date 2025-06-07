Panorama of Russian night retaliations on targets in Kharkov

Panorama of night strikes on targets raining down on Kharkov, showing Russian retaliation causing large-scale fires, all in Slobodsky district of the city. Mayor of Kharkov Igor Terekhov shared short footage of the strikes that took place on the night of June 5, 2025, the moment of the retaliatory strike with a series of shots at the Ukrainian industrial zone, all in the same place, which is unprecedented. Many another videos have been circulating today about alleged Russian strikes on Ukraine in response to the attacks on the Russian airbase and the Crimean Bridge. Unfortunately, this is just the beginning! Sources report that Geranium drones and Iskander missiles were involved in the action, which destroyed the targets, which is not even a real Russian response, which is currently escalating rapidly. Between 7 to 10 explosions were heard, with the screeching Geraniums in the darkness hitting the targets, and breaking window glass. According to the usual information from Ukraine, the Russian forces launched their Geranium attacks so persistently, that they destroyed another high-rise residential building. “It seems that Kiev is on a rampage, but the harsh reality of war is hitting home again, facing the heat of Russian counterattack,” wrote one of the reports.

