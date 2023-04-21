World Bank whistleblower exposes The secret second constitution of USA & Federal Reserve

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Karen Hudes worked as a lawyer at the World Bank. The true reason Lincoln was assassinated by Jesuits. (He issued the US currency by bypassing the FED) Secret constitution was drafted in 1871, when United States has become a corporation.
Americans are not really U.S. citizens, but properties of the Federal Reserve, according to her.