Convicted Pedophile Arrested AGAIN: Child Porn Predator ADMITS To Possessing Infant Photos

Research shows most people who identify as LGBTQ are also mentally ill.

Alex Rosen from Predator Poachers joins Stew to discuss his recent sting that busted a serial pedophile who is also a middle school band teacher.

There is an enormous correlation between being “LGBT” and all other kinds of mental illness.

There’s also a correlation between being “LGBT” and wanting to rape kids.

The Williams Institute at UCLA set out to debunk the connection between gays and sex crimes.

Instead, they proved it and found that “mass incarceration disproportionately impacts … the LGBTQ community.”

According to the Williams data, of those on sex offender registries across the US, 20% identified as some kind of LGBT, far above their overall percentage of the population.

Rosen caught the pedophile by creating a fake account on Grinder.

Rosen then looked up his Telegram account and saw that his name was listed as “BoyLover”.

Last year the pedophile was charged with child pornography, put on administrative leave, and then paroled.

The pedophile was arrested after he admitted to having infant porn on his phone.

Predator Poachers have caught countless pedophiles who peddle porn featuring babies.

Many of the predators that Alex Rosen have caught admit to being bisexual.

