BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Convicted Pedophile Arrested AGAIN: Child Porn Predator ADMITS To Possessing Infant Photos
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 07/21/2023

Stew Peters Show


July 20, 2023


Research shows most people who identify as LGBTQ are also mentally ill.

Alex Rosen from Predator Poachers joins Stew to discuss his recent sting that busted a serial pedophile who is also a middle school band teacher.

There is an enormous correlation between being “LGBT” and all other kinds of mental illness.

There’s also a correlation between being “LGBT” and wanting to rape kids.

The Williams Institute at UCLA set out to debunk the connection between gays and sex crimes.

Instead, they proved it and found that “mass incarceration disproportionately impacts … the LGBTQ community.”

According to the Williams data, of those on sex offender registries across the US, 20% identified as some kind of LGBT, far above their overall percentage of the population.

Rosen caught the pedophile by creating a fake account on Grinder.

Rosen then looked up his Telegram account and saw that his name was listed as “BoyLover”.

Last year the pedophile was charged with child pornography, put on administrative leave, and then paroled.

The pedophile was arrested after he admitted to having infant porn on his phone.

Predator Poachers have caught countless pedophiles who peddle porn featuring babies.

Many of the predators that Alex Rosen have caught admit to being bisexual.

Check out Predator Poachers on Rumble here - https://rumble.com/c/PredatorPoachers

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3183i6-convicted-pedophile-arrested-again-child-porn-predator-admits-to-possessing.html


Keywords
babiesmentally illlgbtqpredatorchild pornbisexualpedophilearrestedpedouclagrinderconvictedstew peterspredator poachersalex roseninfant pornographyserial pedophilemiddle school band teacherwilliams institutegay connection to sex crimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy