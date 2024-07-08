The Russian military has destroyed yet another American-made M1A1 SA Abrams main battle tank of Kiev forces in the Donetsk direction.

The tank was attacked with FPV suicide drones near the settlement Evgenovka to the northwest of the city of Avdeevka. Video footage of that attack that surfaced online on July 7 showed multiple drones impacting the tank, with the last one igniting the ammunition stored in the rear of its turret.

Ukraine received 31 Abrams from the United States over the past year. Russian media sources claim that to half of these tanks have already been destroyed or damaged. All the losses were near Avdeevka.

The tank targeted near Evgenovka was upgraded with a cage armor and explosive reactive armor blocks. Still, Russian FPV suicide drones managed to kill it.

Ukraine withdrew all Abrams tanks from the front earlier this year as the result of the excessive use of drones by the Russian military, which made it too difficult for the tanks to operate without detection or coming under attack, according to The Associated Press. However, the advance of the Russian military near Avdeevka forced Kiev forces to redeploy the tanks.

A recent report by CNN acknowledged that the tank performed poorly in Ukraine and revealed that Kiev forces have been struggling just to keep their remaining Abrams operational.

Source @South Front





