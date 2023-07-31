UKRAINE INC - Episode 05 - July 27, 2023

UKRAINE INC - Episode 05 - 14.06.2023, published July 27, 2023

Watch as drugged-out Zelensky nods off and gets nightmare where his Western masters entertain themselves watching his cronies Yermak Zaluzhny and klitschko, race to take his place as Ukraine's next puppet leader, with the latter managing an expected win, even with Vlad's wife giving him a helping hand (00:37).

What's the ominous date for Kiev's regime on May 15th of next year (01:39) ?



