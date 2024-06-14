Israel’s devastating torture of Palestinians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sde Teiman, an Israeli military base in Southern Israel, is under scrutiny following allegations of severe torture of Palestinian detainees. Survivors say they were subjected to extreme abuse, including being forced onto metal rods. Reports from The New York Times, CNN and Unrwa reveal at least 35 detainees have died, with thousands held incommunicado.
Mirrored - Middle East Eye
