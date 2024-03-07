BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scientism is propaganda. I'll help you with real solutions and education!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 03/07/2024

We have a lot of solutions, mostly education.

Every talk at Clay Clark events goes on https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations, so you can learn all the details of everything I said & see the data.

We have Cardio Miracle, which is this foundation for all things COVID. It's your living water, and it's right there drjsolution.com or shop.therealdrjudy.com at the top of the daily advance recovery mRNA spike detox protocol https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/advanced-recovery-mrna-spike-detox.html & you can just start with Cardio Miracle: https://tinyurl.com/CardioMiracleDrJSolution

So go to DrJsolution.com, & we'll help you find the best single product for you. It's not about money. We appreciate how you feel.


We're teaching classes, we're teaching kids, we’ve got the fabulous Shannon Kroner’s book, “I’m Unvaccinated and That's Okay” https://tinyurl.com/ImUnvaccinatedBook It just teaches parents there are true ways to immunize.


We don't have to exterminate and sterilize.

We can truly immunize and we need to now because their bioweapons aren't going away. We know how to do it. We've known how to do it for 40 years.


Full episode on the Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v4hod5o-dr.-judy-mikovits-scientism-what-is-scientism.html

Keywords
healthnewshealingvaccinetruthheartselfcarecardiocovidmrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy