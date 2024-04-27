BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is the Ark of the Covenant's Location KNOWN?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
81 views • 12 months ago

Glenn Beck


Apr 25, 2024


With some in Israel preparing to build a third Jewish Temple, and news of the possible sacrifice of a red heifer, many are asking: how much is about to change? And when the third Temple is built, will it require the Ark of the Covenant to be found? Can it even be found? Shoreshim Ministries founder Bill Cloud joins Glenn to explain it all. Plus, he reviews 4 places where the Ark is rumored to be and how likely each of those locations are to house the Ark: Is it in Ethiopia? Mt. Nebo? Outside the Old City? Or is it hidden in tunnels under the Temple Mount? Plus, Bill and Glenn discuss whether anything would have to happen to the Dome of the Rock for the Temple to be rebuilt.


Keywords
israeltemple mountsacrificeglenn beckark of the covenantred heiferfoundtunnelsbill cloudold citylocationsthird jewish templemt neboshoreshim ministrieseithiopiadome of rock
