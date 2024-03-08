How to Spot the Antichrist

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





March 8, 2024





Today Pastor Stan shares through Scripture and testimonies what we can expect the Antichrist to look like and exactly what he will do, so that we can identify him and not be fooled by his countenance and charisma.





00:00 - Intro

03:41 - Mouth Speaking Great Things

08:29 - Exalts Himself above all Gods

10:08 - Russian Antichrist?

12:25 - Joseph’s Kitchen

13:24 - Miss the Mark

14:46 - Ken Peters Dream

21:41 - Antichrist & Pope at Vatican

28:32 - Our Sponsors





