Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
March 8, 2024
Today Pastor Stan shares through Scripture and testimonies what we can expect the Antichrist to look like and exactly what he will do, so that we can identify him and not be fooled by his countenance and charisma.
00:00 - Intro
03:41 - Mouth Speaking Great Things
08:29 - Exalts Himself above all Gods
10:08 - Russian Antichrist?
12:25 - Joseph’s Kitchen
13:24 - Miss the Mark
14:46 - Ken Peters Dream
21:41 - Antichrist & Pope at Vatican
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hya0i-how-to-spot-the-antichrist-03082024.html