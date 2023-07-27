DTR Ep 451: Spontaneous Combustion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The subject of humans spontaneously bursting into flames and seemingly burning completely away has been the subject of history since the 1400s. Today fire chiefs can't explain how an entire skeleton burns to ashes in just 20 minutes when a crematorium takes 3.5 hours at 1600F. In this episode, we examine some of the more popular stories behind the facts. Enjoy.