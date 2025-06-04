'We are most powerful defense alliance in history": does Rutte remember what happened to those empires he compared NATO

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rutti Frutti says NATO is the most powerful defense alliance in history, stronger than the Roman or Napoleonic empires.
Setting aside the fact that NATO is less a defense alliance and more a taxpayer-funded terrorist organization, one has to wonder—does Rutte remember what happened to those empires he compared NATO to?
Adding: Ukraine’s defense minister Umerov reported on the outcome of the latest "Ramstein" meeting.
Here’s a breakdown of the military aid pledged by NATO countries:
🇬🇧 UK: £350 million, supposedly to supply Ukraine with 100,000 drones in 2025.
🇩🇪 Germany: A previously announced €5 billion package, including funding for long-range weapons to be produced on Ukrainian territory, air defense systems, weapons, and ammunition.
🇳🇱 Netherlands: €400 million, including a minehunter, patrol boats, and naval drones.
🇧🇪 Belgium: €1 billion annually until 2029, plus a minehunter.
🇳🇴 Norway: $700 million for drones, and another $50 million to the NATO-Ukraine Trust Fund.
🇨🇦 Canada: $45 million for drones, electronic warfare tools, IT systems, and armored vehicles (Coyote and Bison).
🇸🇪 Sweden: €440 million for international schemes to buy artillery shells, drones, and other weaponry.
🇺🇸 Notably, the United States was absent from the meeting for the first time.
