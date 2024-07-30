BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Here is everything you need to know about the Olympic games insult to Jesus Christ
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 9 months ago

BREAKING: Here is everything you need to know about the Olympic games insult to Jesus Christ. The 2024 Olympic Games have sparked outrage among Christians worldwide. The event, marred by controversy, began with drag queens carrying the Olympic Torch and escalated to a vulgar parody of Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper during the opening ceremony.

Bishop Marian Eleganti, along with other religious leaders, condemned this blatant disrespect towards Christ and His Church. Despite widespread criticism, influential figures like Pope Francis remained silent, while others like Archbishop Paglia offered confusing justifications.

Watch now and see the shocking details, reactions from prominent leaders, and the growing call to stand up for faith and truth in the face of such blasphemies.

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/breaking-here-is-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-olympic-games-insult-to-jesus-christ/?

Keywords
breakingolympic gameshere is everything you need to know about theinsult to jesus christ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy