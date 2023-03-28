Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 28, 2023 - The reckless printing of MONEY and LIES is finally approaching an end

0:00 Intro

1:11 Headlines

20:41 Interview with Bob Moriarty

1:08:17 Interview with Ty Bollinger





- Norway military munitions manufacturer can't expand due to lack of power in Europe

- Mainstream media admits Ukraine is running out of ammunition

- Western countries can print CURRENCY and print LIES but they can't print artillery shells

- Italy bans insects in pasta and pizza

- JP Morgan pushing facial scans and palm scans for payment systems (Mark of the Beast)

- Government ramps up attacks on #crypto in preparation for CBDC rollout

- Farmer protests spread in Slovenia as fascist governments declare war on agriculture

- CFTC levels charges against Binance but ignores dollar banking system crimes

- Interview with Bob Moriarty about western financial system collapse

- Interview with Ty Bollinger about accelerated cancer rates following vax/bioweapons





