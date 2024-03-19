EXPOSING THE 🪤 MOST CORRUPT MAYOR IN AMERICA 💸 #NEWJACKEDCITY

Got injured in an accident? You could be a click away from a claim worth millions. You can start your claim in just a click without having to leave your couch. To start your claim, visit: http://www.forthepeople.com/TommyG





Merch Drop: https://tommygmcgee.com/





Full Police Showdown on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommygmcgee





Dr Scott's Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rally-around-dr-scott





My Shorts Channel: @TommyGMcGeeShorts





Source: https://youtu.be/AQd7QbRuI4U?si=hx_NglYBT5ZmYiEB





VfB knows you'll hear all about Mz. Nina Brown's recent escapades in the video - this is a wee time capsule back to August of last year: 🗓





https://www.chicagotribune.com/2022/08/03/column-convicted-sex-offender-hired-by-dolton-mayor-tiffany-henyard-tells-his-story-i-was-demonized/





Lavelle Redmond shared a cautionary tale about how volunteering to do campaign work for Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard upended his life.

Redmond worked as a code enforcement officer for the village until Wednesday, when he was fired. He lost his job apparently because he talked to me.





His hiring last year triggered a firestorm of controversy because of his status as a registered sex offender.





“Mr. Redmond is no longer employed by the village of Dolton,” village administrator Keith Freeman said in a statement Wednesday after I reached out to offer Henyard the chance to respond to Redmond’s story.





Freeman’s statement contradicted Redmond’s claim that the mayor knew about his past.





“Mayor Henyard was unaware of his criminal background upon his initial hiring,” Freeman said. “Upon learning of that background, the village initially opted to include him in the Second Chance Program, which aims to create new pathways to employment for formerly incarcerated members of the community. Mr. Redmond’s hiring was unrelated to any external or previous volunteer work.”





Redmond described the circumstances of the crime for which he served 24 years in prison. He explained his role in the political ascent of Henyard, who is also Thornton Township supervisor. Redmond’s story offered insight about the sometimes blurred lines between campaign work and government employment.





“My life has been flipped completely upside down for trying to be loyal to Tiffany,” he said. “I felt like she was setting me up for failure. I was supposed to tell my side of the story to the press after the Fox News report. I never got a chance to do that.”





Fox 32 Chicago in October revealed Redmond’s employment with the village. A TV reporter visited Dolton Village Hall and shared the news with residents who said they were terrified that a sex offender might inspect their homes.





“I was demonized,” Redmond said. “A lot of people who were loyal to her from the start are being thrown under the bus.”





Redmond said he has experienced homelessness while working for the village.





“It’s hard to find housing,” he said. “It will be hard to find another job.”





He said he realized publicly criticizing Henyard might cost him his job, but he wanted to clear his name.





“I feel like my story needs to be told, in truth and in detail,” Redmond said.





His saga began in late 2020 when Redmond was living in Chicago, he said. He regularly visited his mother and met a man who helped carry her groceries. He questioned him, he said, and concluded he was a good Samaritan helping out.





The man said Henyard, his cousin, was running for mayor in Dolton. The primary election was a dirty race between Henyard and the incumbent, Riley Rogers. Henyard said she was subjected to death threats, bullying and other intimidation.





“He would try to get me to go out to Dolton and I was like, ‘No, I don’t want to deal with politics and none of that type of nonsense,'” Redmond said.





Mayor Tiffany Henyard’s name adorns the exterior of a newly renovated Dolton Village Hall.





Redmond relented and drove out to Dolton to meet Henyard and show thanks for how her cousin helped his mother, he said.





“When I saw her she had these big, doughy eyes,” Redmond said. “I just couldn’t say no to her. She asked if I came out to campaign for her. I didn’t want to say no. That same night I ended up going door to door passing out campaign literature.”





Redmond’s account is consistent with others who have described Henyard as a savvy political candidate who falls short as a public servant. Henyard can win over skeptics with big smiles, but at public meetings she can be ruthlessly combative with foes.





Redmond said he worked the town for weeks. He passing out literature and helped Henyard defeat Rogers in the February 2021 municipal primary.





“She had nobody that would get off their couch at home and campaign for her,” he said. “I believed in her movement. I wanted to be part of something positive, despite not being paid.”





Campaign funds were scarce





Read the rest at the above URL