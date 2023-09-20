Family of 12, Harrowing Escape from Lahaina Fire: Cops Block Route, Flames Feet Away!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A surreal memory that will never be forgotten by this brave family. Makai‘o and Joanna of Lahaina had to leave everything behind like many many others, largely preoccupied by ensuring their family of 12’s safety. In this video you will see not one but TWO roads leading to safer areas that were blocked off by nonuniform police cars! If you empathize with the struggles Lahaina has to face, especially with larger extended families who all lived in one home, and kids that haven’t even been to school yet, consider donating to Makai‘o and his family. They have lost everything and the government continues to inhibit these families from making necessary progress.
GoFundMe- https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-lost-everything-to-lahaina-fire?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Venmo for Makaio and Joanna- Joanna-Galvante
Mirrored - Hawaii Real Estate