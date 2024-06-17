BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Battered Woman Escapes Her Abuser and Gives Warning Signs to Save Others - Donna Wayles
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
11 views • 11 months ago

Donna Wayles’ life and face were shattered after her husband’s domestic abuse crossed an unthinkable threshold. Bloodied and beaten after being repeatedly thrown against a glass door, Donna knew it was time to escape her horrendous marriage. She shares the red flags of domestic violence and is the author of I’ll Pray For You: A Christian Woman’s Guide to Surviving Domestic Abuse. She recounts her story of marrying a man who turned out to be an abuser. Donna describes how she escaped his clutches, saved her daughter, and how the church rejected her in her most desperate time of need. What are the most obvious signs of an abuser? How can you avoid the same situation? This domestic violence survivor has a plethora of wisdom to share on all of these subjects.



TAKEAWAYS


Donna’s husband was clingy and controlling from the beginning


Military police arrested Donna’s husband after his last abusive episode and he said he would “finish the job” if he saw her again


There are many signs of domestic abuse, including: extreme jealousy, unpredictability, cruelty to animals, and a bad temper


Donna’s own trauma and experience is helping other people in similar situations find freedom and safety from their abusers



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

JAM Savage Ministries (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3K6AFBD

I’ll Pray For You video: https://bit.ly/3wJFm0p

I’ll Pray For You book: https://amzn.to/4ehF1Db

National Domestic Violence Hotline: https://www.thehotline.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DONNA WAYLES

Website: https://www.authordwayles.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dwayles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/donna_wayles


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

abusedomestic violencecrueltymarriagesurvivorjealousywarning signstina griffincounter culture mom showill pray for you
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
