BrightLearn - Health and Light by John Nash Ott

John Nash Ott, a pioneering researcher in light's impact on health, explored how different light types and exposure timing affect human and animal well-being in his 1973 book "Health and Light." Starting with plant experiments, Ott found that red light elongated growth while blue light promoted flowering, leading him to study light's effects on animals. Mice exposed to pink fluorescent light developed tumors, while those under full-spectrum light thrived, indicating light's role in regulating circadian rhythms and health. Ott also tested light's effects on cancer patients, finding that outdoor sunlight exposure halted tumor progression in 14 out of 15 participants. His work highlights the health risks of artificial light and light pollution, advocating for natural light exposure, adequate sunglasses, and full-spectrum indoor lighting. Ott's research underscores light's critical role in mental and physical health, offering potential solutions for modern health challenges.





