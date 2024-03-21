BILLIONAIRE NHL TEAM OWNER KILLED BY VAX

bootcamp





Eugene Melnyk @MelnykEugene "We have all been patient and done our part to protect our most vulnerable from COVID-19. With Canadian vaccination rates hitting record highs, now is the time to get a plan in place to allow fans back to arenas to support their favourite teams!"

https://twitter.com/MelnykEugene/status/1403038812943667210





EP 51 - EUGENE MELNYK talks the coming season, the Sens young players and COVID vaccines. Nov 16, 2020 "EPISODE 24 - Ottawa Senators owner EUGENE MELNYK joins the show to talk possibilities for next season. What will the Canadian NHL look like next season? Also, the plan for the Senators and their core of young players. And drawing on his background in vaccines, Melnyk offers up his own take on the future of a COVID vaccine. An insightful show with an NHL owner."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=7Yxl_vstvBc





GARRIOCH: Senators owner Eugene Melnyk is confident brighter days are ahead in COVID-19 battle

"I truly believe that this is the end. I don't know how long it's going to last, but my hope is it's not going to be as life-threatening."

"An investor in BioNtech, the German company that was behind the mRNA vaccine that was produced by Pfizer, Melnyk is confident stronger vaccines are coming."

Published Dec 21, 2021

https://ottawasunDOTcom/sports/hockey/nhl/ottawa-senators/garrioch-senators-owner-eugene-melnyk-is-confident-brighter-days-are-ahead-in-covid-19-battle





