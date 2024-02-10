GAZA - The Israeli Forces Plan to Expand Ground Assaults into Rafah, the Last Safe Zone - 1.9 Million Palestinians Sheltering there amid Heavy Bombardment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israeli forces plans to expand its ground assaults into Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, where most Palestinians seek shelter amid heavy bombardment. About 1.9 million out of Gaza’s 2.3 million people are crowded into Rafah near the Egypt border, lacking basic infrastructure and protection.