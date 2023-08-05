X22 REPORT Ep. 3132a - Biden Economic Stats Manipulated, Silver Prices Moving Up, Economic Truths

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3132a - August 4, 2023
Biden Economic Stats Manipulated, Silver Prices Moving Up, Economic Truths
Germany is feeling the heat, the policies of the [WEF] will destroy Germany and the companies are now speaking out. The job numbers in the US are manipulated and the manipulation is now falling apart. The value of the currency is declining and the people see and feel it first hand.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
