KATE MIDDLETON DISTRACTION' ?

Something very strange is going on with the Royals and the Kate Middleton story, however is this just a distraction from something else?
The photos and videos are clearly fake, however why would you put out such clearly faked info. Is this because they are desperate, lazy, stupid, advertising for cancer vax drug or is it a distraction from something far worse?