Bird Flu Variant is Lab made in America at USDA - Dr. Peter McCullough

They are cooking up another Bird Flu in the Labs in America to blame on China or Iran or some other patsy nation. Plus the SPARS Pandemic Simulation was also released as a warning to all those paying attention.
https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/sites/default/files/2022-12/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
"The current bird flu outbreak is likely the result of gain-of-function serial passage experiments at the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory—exacerbated by mass culling practices," McCullough Foundation wrote on X.
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/dr-peter-mccullough-links-bird-flu-outbreak-usda-gain-function-experiment-georgia