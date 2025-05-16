Saying good-bye to Margaret Sanger & Eugenics ~ No-more EUGENICS & MEDICAL APARTHEID ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about eugenics & the assault of medical apartheid against us, despite our god given rights to bodily autonomy. We will talk about the foundation of eugenics being based in Charles Darwin socialism, and that it is all about sterilizing those that they deem to be imperfect (i.e. blond haired, blue eyed areons). Finally, we will be sharing episode four of the Propaganda Exposed Uncensored.
References:
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce