President Trump Addresses the Nation Following U.S. Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites

President Trump Speaks After U.S. Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Facilities | Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan President Donald Trump is addressing the nation live following a major military operation targeting Iran’s nuclear sites. Trump confirms the U.S. has bombed three key Iranian nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — in what he calls a “very successful mission.”
This comes amid a rapidly escalating crisis in the Middle East, with Israel continuing its strikes on Iranian targets, and Iran launching drone attacks toward Israel in retaliation. The world watches closely as tensions between Washington, Tehran, and Tel Aviv threaten to spiral into a regional war.
Mirrored - Al Jazeera English
