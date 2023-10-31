Mike Davis explains the legal hurdles Dems face trying to block Trump from 2024 ballot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just The News | Mike Davis explains the legal hurdles Democrats will face trying to block Trump from 2024 ballot
Article III Project President and Founder Mike Davis says special counsel Jack Smith would have to charge Donald Trump with insurrection, have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, a unanimous jury, and a judge convict and uphold the ruling upon appeal in order for Democrats to use the 14th Amendment to disqualify the former President from the 2024 presidential ballot.
