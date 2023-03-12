BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Day of Judgement - The Aftermath
Brexit Map Man
Brexit Map Man
10 followers
0 view • 03/12/2023

The Bishops of the Church of England voted to bless same sex marriages at their Synod meeting Feb 2023 - The repercussions of this decisions are far reaching and fundamental. Is this the end of the Church as we know it? On Feb 7th protestors gathered outsie the Synod meeting to express their views. At the end of the day Justin Welby the Archbishop of Canterbury, head of the church came out to meet the protestors. A discussion ensued and photos were taken. You decide on the Archbishop's choice of photo...

Keywords
politicsreligionhistory
