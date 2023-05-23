Jesse Watters: This is the left's weapon of choice

92 views • 05/23/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the NAACP urging Black Americans to avoid visiting Florida on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.