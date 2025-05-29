"Impossible" Architecture (Chapter 4 of Little Seasonism Refuted, with Narration)

In the book, _Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season_ , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.





Chapter 4, "'Impossible Architecture'", narrated in this video, reveals a Satanic pagan influence on Christian church building during the Middle Ages, which makes it inconceivable that this was the time period of the prophesied millennial reign of Jesus Christ on Earth.





The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also false and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.





eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents





*Bookseller Links (U.S. & International)*

https://ebcats.com/author/My_Two_Cents/book/Little_Seasonism_Refuted_Or_Why_We_Are_Not_in_Satans_Little_Season.html





*Book Table of Contents*





Preface

What Christ Actually Said

Timeline Manipulation

"Impossible" Architecture

Saintly Art and Halos

The Millennium in Early Bibles

Tribulation: A Scriptural View

The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast

The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)

Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View

Apollo, the Destroyer





*Chapter 4 Extrabiblical References Cited:*





46 "Tartarian Empire," Wikipedia, accessed April 25, 2025, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tartarian_Empire

48 Henri Jean Louis Joseph Massé, M.A., The City of Chartres Its Cathedral and Churches (London: George Bell & Sons, 1900), 11. https://archive.org/details/cityofchartresit00massuoft/page/10

49 "Barthélemy de Chasseneuz," Wikipedia, accessed April 26, 2025, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barth%C3%A9lemy_de_Chasseneuz

50 D. Bartholomæi Cassanæi, Burgundij, Catalogus Gloriæ Mundi. Opus in Libros XII Divisum (Venetiis: 1571), 264 (3rd column from left [i.e., 1st column of right-side leaf]). https://archive.org/details/bub_gb_zCLFksdsC8YC/page/n543 . "[Original Latin:] Nonne est apud Francos notum est quod ecclesia beatissimæ Virginis Mariæ Carnotensis fuit ante Christi adventum ædificata in honorem Virginis parituræ?"

51 Sébastien Roulliard, Parthénie, ou Histoire de la Très-auguste et Très-dévote Église de Chartres, Dediee par les Vieux Druides, en L'Honneur de la Vierge qui Enfanteroit (Paris: Rolin Thierry / Pierre Chevalier, 1609). 235. https://archive.org/details/parthenie-ou-histoire-de-la-tres-auguste

52 Henri Jean Louis Joseph Massé, M.A., The City of Chartres Its Cathedral and Churches (London: George Bell & Sons, 1900), 12. https://archive.org/details/cityofchartresit00massuoft/page/12

53 Eliæ Schedii, De Dis Germanis, Sive Veteri Germanorum, Gallorum, Britannorum, Vandalorum Religione, Syngrammata Quatuor (Amsterdam: Ludovicum Elzevirium, 1648), 237. https://archive.org/details/bub_gb_unOeUWDIM9MC/page/236 . "Et hujus cultum institutum esse arbitror ex certa persuasione, quam perceperant, ex Virgine nasciturum humani generis Redemptorem. … Hinc Druydas statuam in intimis penetralibus erexerunt, Isidi seu Virgini [emphasis added] hanc dedicantes , ex qua filius ille proditurus era."

54 Henri Jean Louis Joseph Massé, M.A., The City of Chartres Its Cathedral and Churches (London: George Bell & Sons, 1900), 13. https://archive.org/details/cityofchartresit00massuoft/page/12

55 "Saint Modest," accessed April 26, 2025, https://nominis.cef.fr/contenus/saint/13081/Sainte-Modeste.html

56 Henri Jean Louis Joseph Massé, M.A., The City of Chartres Its Cathedral and Churches (London: George Bell & Sons, 1900), 13. https://archive.org/details/cityofchartresit00massuoft/page/12

57 Ibid.

58 Etienne Houvet, An Illustrated Monograph of Chartres Cathedral (1928), 5. https://archive.org/details/IllustratedMonographOfChartresCathedral/page/n9

59 Ibid.

60 "Guillaume le Breton," Arlima - Archives de littérature du Moyen Âge, October 4, 2024, https://www.arlima.net/eh/guillaume_le_breton.html

61 Henri Jean Louis Joseph Massé, M.A., The City of Chartres Its Cathedral and Churches (London: George Bell & Sons, 1900), 18. https://archive.org/details/cityofchartresit00massuoft/page/18

62 Ibid., 13-17. https://archive.org/details/cityofchartresit00massuoft/page/12

63 Ibid., 17. https://archive.org/details/cityofchartresit00massuoft/page/16

64 David Werning, "Explainer: What are indulgences?," Catholic Review, April 10, 2024, https://catholicreview.org/explainer-what-are-indulgences/

65 Etienne Houvet, An Illustrated Monograph of Chartres Cathedral (1928), 6. https://archive.org/details/IllustratedMonographOfChartresCathedral/page/n11

66 "Chartres Cathedral," Wikipedia, accessed April 26, 2025, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chartres_Cathedral#cite_ref-67