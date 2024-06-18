TRUNEWS, Newsweek, Russian military, nuclear strikes us, WW3 HOW RUSSIA IS RACTING







AMERICA A DIVIDED NATION, AT WAR WITH THE LIVING GOD AND THE REST OF THE WORLD WITH IT'S CITIZENS AT WAR WITH EACH OTHER THE USA REPUBLIC IS DEAD!!! THE USA EMPIRE AND THE GLOBAL CONTROL THE USA HAS HAD FOR THE PAST 80 YEARS IS OVER AND THIS WILL BRING RADICAL CHANGES TO YOUR LIFE. THE LIFE OF EASE AND SIMPLE LUXURY COMPARED TO THE REST OF THE WORLD IS NOW OVER AND MOST OF THE CHANGES WILL BE BRUTALLY HARD FOR MOST AMERICANS TO ACCEPT. THIS BRIEFING WILL EXPLAIN THE DIRE SITUATION THE USA IS IN DUE TO IT’S 80 YEARS OF EXCESSES AND NOT WANTING TO PAY THE REAL COSTS FOR THINGS, AND THE PEOPLE EXPECTING THE GOVERNMENT TO TAKE CARE OF THEM. IF YOU NEED TO READ THIS BRIEFING MORE THAN ONE TIME TO ABSORB ALL THE INFORMATION THEN READ IT AS MANY TIMES AS NEEDED WITHOUT SHAME BECAUSE THERE IS A LOT OF INFORMATION PACKED INTO THESE PAGES:

Jesus answered: “Watch out that no one deceives you. For many will come in my name, claiming, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and will deceive many. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation (SQ: ETHNOS against ETHNOS!), and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.”

Matthew 24: 4-8

The U.S.A. is NO LONGER the country you once loved & trusted. At one time (& now it seems so long ago), America was first loyal to the Living God, then to family & then… after that… it was equally loyal to ‘freedom for all.’ Well, NO LONGER! >>NOW -- These DIS-United States are at war with the entire world (with maybe only Britain, Australia & New Zealand still our zombie-like allies). And obliviously we’re at war with our own people; pitting every ETHNOS against every ETHNOS (see scripture above), >> & finally we’re at war with the God of the Bible & in total rebellion against all of His laws, against all of His ways, and in TOTAL rebellion against His one & only Son Jesus Christ!

So, why say all of this if you already know it? Because I realize life can pull at us in many ways. ‘They’ are feverishly attempting to distract every living person from seeing what’s REALLY going on. If you have been distracted, perhaps by misleading headlines or by all the pretty HAARP made ‘Northern Lights,’ then I need to draw your attention back to what’s truly critical: Our former way of life: American prosperity, social values, & justice for all – Ladies & gentlemen, these values have now been done AWAY WITH… and if we do not all of us, the true Family of Believers, gather collectively to fight this coming evil, we will be destroyed! So, how do we gather & fight against this great evil?

By resolving to never give into genetically altered substances, & by never accepting a mandated CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), & by never recanting our faith in the Saving Blood of Jesus Christ!



