Ep. 7: Irony Alert

The War For Democracy Enables Dictatorship
* Wars for democracy always cancel democracy in the process.
* That’s why our ‘leaders’ love them — and they all do it.
* In a war for democracy, you can do anything.
* When normal people see war, they see death, destruction, sadness and suffering.
* But that’s not what demagogues see; they know that war means power.
* During wartime, everything they do can be justified.
* War is the gravest of all emergencies (i.e. a racket).
p.s. Gov. Brylcreem is next man up!
Tucker On Twitter | 27 June 2023
