BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ep. 7: Irony Alert
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
178 views • 06/28/2023

The War For Democracy Enables Dictatorship

* Wars for democracy always cancel democracy in the process.

* That’s why our ‘leaders’ love them — and they all do it.

* In a war for democracy, you can do anything.

* When normal people see war, they see death, destruction, sadness and suffering.

* But that’s not what demagogues see; they know that war means power.

* During wartime, everything they do can be justified.

* War is the gravest of all emergencies (i.e. a racket).

p.s. Gov. Brylcreem is next man up!


Tucker On Twitter | 27 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1673856877841764352

Keywords
treasoncorruptionrussiadeep statetucker carlsonelection riggingjoe bidenhunter bidenelection interferencecoupukrainetyrannydictatorshipdemocracyelection meddlingracketeeringabuse of powertotalitarianismdespotismmob ruleelection fraudauthoritarianismwar machineautocracydemagoguery
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy