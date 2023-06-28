Ep. 7: Irony Alert

The War For Democracy Enables Dictatorship

* Wars for democracy always cancel democracy in the process.

* That’s why our ‘leaders’ love them — and they all do it.

* In a war for democracy, you can do anything.

* When normal people see war, they see death, destruction, sadness and suffering.

* But that’s not what demagogues see; they know that war means power.

* During wartime, everything they do can be justified.

* War is the gravest of all emergencies (i.e. a racket).

p.s. Gov. Brylcreem is next man up!





Tucker On Twitter | 27 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1673856877841764352

