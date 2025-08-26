Get Biblical Understanding # 28 - PRAYER

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 28 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with Prayer. The Apostle Paul urges us to pray with these words, “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men.” We are further encouraged to “come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”





1 THESSALONIANS 1:2-3 We give thanks to God always for you all, making mention of you in our prayers; Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labour of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ, in the sight of God and our Father;





1 THESSALONIANS 5:17 Pray without ceasing.





2 THESSALONIANS 1:11 Therefore we also pray always for you that our God would count you worthy of this calling, and fulfill all the good pleasure of His goodness and the work of faith with power,





2 THESSALONIANS 3: 1-3 Finally, brethren, pray for us, that the word of the Lord may run swiftly and be glorified, just as it is with you, And that we may be delivered from unreasonable and wicked men: for all men have not faith. But the Lord is faithful, who shall stablish you, and keep you from evil.





1 TIMOTHY 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;





2 TIMOTHY 1:3 I thank God, whom I serve from my forefathers with pure conscience, that without ceasing I have remembrance of thee in my prayers night and day;





2 TIMOTHY 2:8 I will [desire] therefore that men pray every where, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and doubting.





PHILEMON 1:4 I thank my God, making mention of thee always in my prayers.





PHILEMON 1:22 But withal prepare me also a lodging: for I trust that through your prayers I shall be given unto you.





HEBREWS 4:16 Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.





HEBREWS 13:18 Pray for us: for we trust we have a good conscience, in all things willing to live honestly.





JAMES 1:5-6 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him. But let him ask in faith, nothing wavering. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven with the wind and tossed.









