Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-mark-of-the-beast/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I received this message while praying on the week of July 16, 2023: “The MARK OF THE BEAST is coming…… (when no one can buy or sell!)

It is fastly approaching, much like a freight train that has lost control!"