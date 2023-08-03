© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-mark-of-the-beast/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "I received this message while praying on the week of July 16, 2023: “The MARK OF THE BEAST is coming…… (when no one can buy or sell!)
It is fastly approaching, much like a freight train that has lost control!"