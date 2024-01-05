8-10' TALL ALIENS/SHADOW BEINGS AT MIAMI MALL? MASS PSYCHOSIS?*NYC TRAIN DERAILMENT NEAR QUAKE*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!

https://mfoods.shop/eea





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://nypost.com/2024/01/04/metro/several-injured-after-subway-train-collision-derailment-in-nyc/

https://cc.bingj.com/cache.aspx?q=how+supreme+court+made+sotomayor+millions&d=5342174971844&mkt=en-US&setlang=en-US&w=n5QNwfW9haOtEvmRMnkVAimdyYeBzUor

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12928515/Nancy-Pelosis-stocks-trades-saw-staggering-65-return-year-Former-Speakers-shares-spotlight-Democrats-calls-trades-banned-Congress.html

https://www.thedailybeast.com/rep-blaine-luetkemeyer-becomes-latest-congressman-to-forgo-reelection-in-2024

https://twitter.com/JustXAshton/status/1743262918559371293

https://twitter.com/gabrielhaynes/status/1743069774337233073

https://twitter.com/528vibes/status/1743238843975827660

https://twitter.com/MattFrenchArt/status/1743117174464721089

https://twitter.com/krustyspam/status/1743237914471833821

https://twitter.com/Unexplained2020/status/1710993259122561249



