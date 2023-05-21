BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
First encounter with a Sasquatch – Mike Bleuler Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
438 views • 05/21/2023

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/05/21/first-sasquatch-encounter/ Mike Bleuler has been an outdoorsman and hunter all his life. He served with the 101st Airborne Division and did four tours in Iraq. Mike had an encounter with a Sasquatch in Mississippi that changed his life. The duration of the experience and the subtle nuances and close ups Mike was able to obtain of the face of the Sasquatch makes this a unique experience even by Sasquatch Encounter standards.

In part 1 Mike talks about his first encounter with a Sasquatch. He goes into great detail about the terrain and the circumstances that led up to the encounter. This was a deeply traumatizing experience for Mike.


bigfootsasquatchcryptidsjames bartleymike bleuler
