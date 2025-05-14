© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Microsoft Layoffs 2025: What’s Really Happening Inside Big Tech 🧑💼📉
Microsoft is cutting jobs—again. In the latest round of layoffs, hundreds of employees are expected to be let go as part of a company-wide restructure. The move follows similar actions from other tech giants like Amazon and Google, raising questions about the future of the tech job market.
Is this just a shift in priorities—or signs of deeper trouble?
