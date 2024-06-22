🚫GRAPHIC! in GAZA - Dr. Attar's Volunteer Medical Mission in GAZA - video diary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE #GAZA YOU HAVEN'T SEEN, BY SAMER ATTAR
The video you're about to watch is a compilation of videos Dr. Attar has recorded on a volunteer medical mission into #Gaza
"What I saw there was worse than any warzone I've ever been to"
🚫This video diary is incredibly intense and really hard to endure.
Please watch it and share it widely
from @MostMoralArmy