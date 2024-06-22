🚫GRAPHIC! in GAZA - Dr. Attar's Volunteer Medical Mission in GAZA - video diary

THE #GAZA YOU HAVEN'T SEEN, BY SAMER ATTAR

The video you're about to watch is a compilation of videos Dr. Attar has recorded on a volunteer medical mission into #Gaza

"What I saw there was worse than any warzone I've ever been to"

🚫This video diary is incredibly intense and really hard to endure.

Please watch it and share it widely

from @MostMoralArmy