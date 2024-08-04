BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BLACK LIGHT CONTROLLER WALK THRU - Black Pilled Ham
America at War
America at War
124 views • 9 months ago

According to BPH "it's all about power"

Of course that does not mean these are not weapons!


There is absolutely no telling how these lights will interact with the jabbed masses! And something else quite interesting....


If you listen to him explain, these are perfect for low power consumption information repeaters. When I was in the oilfield, we had a repeater at each of my wells. Despite having no internet connection available, no "satellite" (balloon) connections, and no phone line connections...


The office could tell immediately if a well went offline!


Because each well had it's own repeater, which had a limited range, probably 5 or 10 miles, how they worked was the well 100 miles away sent it's data to the well 95 miles away, which transferred both data sets to the next well at say 90 miles away..... And it performed this "leap-frog" by bouncing the signal from one repeater to the next repeater, and only using a car battery and a small solar panel for power at each well! Most were not even hooked up to the grid.


These repeaters would "leap-frog" all of this data, in nearly real time, all the way back to the office which may have been 150 miles away! All they needed for this was to have a well every 10 miles or so, whatever the range was on the repeaters.


And, of course, the power source, which was nothing more than a battery and a 18 inch solar panel, quite efficient!


Quite amazing really!

This way the corporate "government" can turn off the grid and still communicate! Plus whatever nefarious things these lights are capable of doing to the jabbed!


Check out Black Pilled Ham

original video: https://old.bitchute.com/video/Zy80c0YeqU5p/


Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!


Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692


Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker


BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/


Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0


UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503


Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw


You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

politicseviltruthpolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporationtechcommunicationstreetlight
