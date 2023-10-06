Fedex Boeing 757 lands with gear up as sparks fly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The landing gear would NOT come down for FedEx flight 1376. There has been a Trend of landing gear failures. Just because pilots WANT their planes to land, does NOT mean that they have 'Our Endorsement'... to land without, MANY problems! We are BRINGING the airline industry DOWN.We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.