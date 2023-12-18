Catholic Women Shot and Killed at Holy Family Church and Missionaries of Charity Targeted by Tanks!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Dec 17, 2023
A mother and her daughter, Mrs. Nahida Khalil Anton and her daughter Samar Kamal Anton, were were killed and others wounded in a ‘senseless’ attacks in Gaza: Christians shot and killed at Holy Family Church and Missionaries of Charity targeted by tanks. Patriarch of the Latin Church in Jerusalem gives statement!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJjE2WbdQ4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.