Monolog #1: Objektiver Moral, Weg aus der Sklaverei - Freiheit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In diesem Monolog schneide ich folgende Themen an: Freiheit/Sklaverei, Objektive Moral, Handeln, Neocortex. Illusion der Autorität etc.
Mein Schaffen
Telegram: https://t.me/heilungdurchwahrheit
Odysee: Heilung durch Wahrheit (odysee.com)
Deutsche Mark Passio Videos zu:
Naturgesetze Teil 1 von 3: https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7/Mark-Passio---Das-wahre-Gesetz-der-Anziehung---Natural-Law-HD,1280x720,-Mp4-:6
Naturgesetze Teil 2 von 3: https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7/Mark-Passio-_Das-wahre-Gesetz-der-Anziehung-und-wie-es-real-funktioniert-Die-nat%C3%BCrlichen-Gesetze-Natural-Law-_1v3:d
Naturgesetze Teil 3 von 3: https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7/Mark-Passio---Das-wahre-Gesetz-der-Anziehung---Natural-Law--Naturgesetze-33-deutsch---YouTube:e
Das Trivium: https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7/Mark-Passio--Das-Trivium:8