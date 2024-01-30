2024: Year of the Leviathan with Cyrus Harding [ex-NSA Linguist, Biblical Astronomer]

In what has now become a 4-Part Analysis of the three American solar eclipse omens of 2017, 2023, and 2024, we have Cyrus Harding joining us to share his unique perspective regarding the upcoming April 8, 2024 eclipse. As a former NSA Linguist, Cyrus has proficiency in a wide variety of languages, including but not limited to Arabic, Aramaic, Hebrew, and Spanish. His life’s work also led him down the path of eventually finding faith in Yehovah (YHVH) and a deep appreciation of Hebrew prophecy. His knowledge of cycles, Biblical astronomy, and military intelligence will combine in a powerful way to help all of God’s remnant navigate the uncertain future.





Brace yourself for a cold, hard look at the reality that the West is facing from a brutally honest, objective point of view.





Watch Parts 1-3 of this prophetic investigation HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_sWsHoVqB7oGfRRiPaYykvAvsGUXxuVD





To learn more about cycles and the upcoming lunar and solar eclipses, visit NASA:

https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/





For more of Cyrus Harding's work and insights, visit:

https://codgerville.wordpress.com/





