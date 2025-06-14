© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #444
1. 6:41 Ukraine coordinates with NATO to attack a nuclear bomber base in Russia
2. 18:33 Manosphere section
A) Japan is introducing a bachelor's tax.
B) Tomi Lahren sticks her foot in her mouth about men twice in less than 2 months
3. 51:24 Support for Pride is faltering. Robbie Starbuck puts everyone on blast about monitoring Pride events
4. 1:07:05 Riots encouraged by Democratic Leaders occur over ICE arrests
5. 1:18:47 Disney Section
A) Black Panther is race-swapped
B) Disney was forced to make mass layoffs
6. 1:37:40 War of Words Erupts Between Elon Musk and Donald Trump
