The Book of Hebrews - Part 2 - The Son is Greater Than the Angels " - Expository Reading

The Son Is Greater Than the Angels

Hebrews 1:5-14 NLT

For God never said to any angel what he said to Jesus: "You are my Son. Today I have become your Father. " God also said, "I will be his Father, and he will be my Son." [6] And when he brought his supreme Son into the world, God said, "Let all of God's angels worship him." [7] Regarding the angels, he says, "He sends his angels like the winds, his servants like flames of fire." [8] But to the Son he says, "Your throne, O God, endures forever and ever. You rule with a scepter of justice. [9] You love justice and hate evil. Therefore, O God, your God has anointed you, pouring out the oil of joy on you more than on anyone else." [10] He also says to the Son, "In the beginning, Lord, you laid the foundation of the earth and made the heavens with your hands. [11] They will perish, but you remain forever. They will wear out like old clothing. [12] You will fold them up like a cloak and discard them like old clothing. But you are always the same; you will live forever." [13] And God never said to any of the angels, "Sit in the place of honor at my right hand until I humble your enemies, making them a footstool under your feet." [14] Therefore, angels are only servants-spirits sent to care for people who will inherit salvation.